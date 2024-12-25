Nawaz Sharif celebrates 75th birthday, reflects on political journey

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif marked his 75th birthday on Wednesday. Born on December 25, 1949, in Lahore to a Kashmiri family, Nawaz pursued his education at Government College University and Punjab University Law College before entering politics in the late 1970s.

As the president of his own faction of the Muslim League, Nawaz served as Pakistan’s prime minister three times. His political career began in 1981 as the finance minister of Punjab, followed by his tenure as the chief minister of Punjab from 1985 to 1990. He went on to hold the position of prime minister from 1990 to 1993, 1997 to 1999, and from 2013 to 2017.

A significant milestone of his leadership was Pakistan’s nuclear tests on May 28, 1998, making the country the world’s seventh nuclear power in response to India’s nuclear program. Despite his three terms as prime minister, Nawaz Sharif never completed a full constitutional term in office.