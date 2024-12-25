Pakistan rejects world criticism on verdicts by military courts

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday rejected the international criticism on the recent verdicts by military courts against civilians.

Commenting on statements by the United States, United Kingdom and the European Union, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said: “Pakistan is fully committed to fulfilling all its international human rights obligations.”

Over the weekend, military courts had convicted and sentenced 25 people for their involvement in May 9, 2023 riots.

Yesterday, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the US was “deeply concerned that Pakistani civilians have been sentenced by a military tribunal for their involvement in protests on May 9, 2023. These military courts lack judicial independence, transparency, and due process guarantees.”

Miller added: “The United States continues to call on Pakistani authorities to respect the right to a fair trial and due process, as enshrined in Pakistan’s Constitution.”

Earlier, the UK and the EU expressed concern over the convictions. The UK called on Pakistan to uphold its obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), citing concerns over “transparency” and “fair trial” standards. The EU also criticized the verdicts as “inconsistent” with Pakistan’s commitments to justice and human rights.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan’s legal system was consistent with international human rights law including provisions of the ICCPR.

“It has remedies of judicial review by the superior courts and guarantees promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms. The verdicts have been made under a law enacted by the Parliament of Pakistan and in line with the judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” she said.

Baloch said Pakistan believed in constructive and productive dialogue to promote principles of democracy, human rights and the rule of law.

“We remain fully committed to implementing our commitments under the GSP Plus Scheme and core international human rights conventions. We will continue to engage with our international partners including the European Union to uphold the international human rights law, without any discrimination and double standards,” she maintained.