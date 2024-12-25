Pakistan set to host ICC event after 28 years

LAHORE - The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the eight-team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule to be hosted by Pakistan from February 19 to March 10.

The matches will be played at the three venues of Pakistan – Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore, while atleast four matches will be hosted by Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host three group matches each, while Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host a minimum of four matches. All matches will begin at 2pm local time.

The tournament will kick-off with a Group A fixture involving defending champions Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday, February 19. The second group match of Pakistan will be against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS) on Sunday, February 23. The hosts will play their third and final group match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi against Bangladesh on Thursday,February 27.

Afghanistan, Australia, England and South Africa are placed in Group B. The top two sides from each group will play the semifinals, with the first semifinal scheduled at the DICS on Tuesday, March 4. The second semifinal will be staged at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 5. Both the semifinals have been allotted reserve days as well.

The final of the marquee event is scheduled on Sunday, March 9, with the venue, Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium or Dubai’s Dubai International Cricket Stadium, to be confirmed closer to the match. The March 10 will be the reserve day for the final.

Sharing his views, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said:“We are pleased that an agreement has been reached based on the principles of equality and respect, showcasing the spirit of cooperation and collaboration that defines our sport.“Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to the ICC members who played a constructive role in helping us achieve a mutually beneficial solution. Their efforts have been invaluable in promoting the interests of international cricket.

“Hosting the Champions Trophy is a significant milestone for Pakistan, highlighting our commitment to promoting cricket at the highest level and showcasing our capabilities as a premier event organizer. We are dedicated to ensuring that this tournament will be a memorable experience for players, officials, and fans alike.“Pakistan is elated to welcome the world to the Champions Trophy, and we look forward to extending our renowned hospitality to all,” added the PCB chairman.

Pakistan’s white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan said: “As a cricket loving country, we are all very excited to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Having done well with the help of Almighty in the ODIs recently adds to the excitement and build-up towards the mega-event, and we eagerly look forward to playing in front of our home crowd and excelling in the eight-team tournament.

“Hosting the ICC Champions Trophy is a great occasion as Pakistan welcomes first ICC event to its shores in 28 years and especially as we are the defending champions. We will try to meet the expectations of our fans. Our country is known for its great hospitality and I am sure the fans will not only support our team, but also appreciate the performances of other teams,” he added.