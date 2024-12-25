Pakistani handicrafts see rapid growth online through live-streaming

ISLAMABAD - In the bustling heart of Zhongguancun, Beijing’s tech hub, a captivating scene is unfolding.

Pakistani merchant Muhammad Kamil, with his fluent Mandarin, is enthusiastically introducing Pakistani onyx tea cans to Chinese audience on Douyin, China’s popular live-streaming and video platform.

“This is natural Pakistani onyx; it’s absolutely stunning,” he beams, shining a flashlight on the onyx and showing consumers how to discern the quality of different onyx varieties.

“The response has been overwhelming,” Kamil exclaims, referring to the Pakistan Douyin Shop he operates. In just a week since its launch, Kamil has been live-streaming for four hours every day, witnessing his sales skyrocket.

The shop offers a diverse range of Pakistani handicrafts, including onyx censers, rosewood trays, marine fossil ornaments, and an array of foods such as various teas, juices of different flavours, biscuits, rice, salt lamps of various shapes, camel skin lamps with distinct patterns, and bronze vases.

In his live-streams, Kamil not only showcases Pakistani products but also shares stories about Pakistan’s rich culture and traditions. “I want to introduce Chinese consumers about Pakistani products and our culture,” he says.

“When they buy something from the Pakistan shop, they’re not just getting a product; they’re getting a taste of Pakistan’s unique cultural heritage.”

“This is a new frontier for us,” Kamil shares, who has been doing business in China for a decade. His transition from traditional trade forms to online live-streaming and e-commerce has been driven by the immense consumer market and digital dividend China presents. “The potential here is limitless,” he added.

As of December 2023, China’s live-streaming e-commerce user base reached 597 million people, accounting for 54.7% of the total internet user population, Gwadar Pro reported on Tuesday.

According to China’s National Bureau of Statistics, from January to November 2024, online retail sales nationwide totalled RMB 14 trillion, up 7.4% year-on-year.

Among them, online retail sales of physical goods posted steady growth of 6.8 percent.

The live-streaming e-commerce market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

Kamil recognizes the strong demand from Chinese consumers. To cater to this, he has even registered his own branded packaging and sells his branded leather goods via live-streaming.

“The Chinese market is demanding but rewarding,” he notes. “I’m excited to see where this journey takes us.”