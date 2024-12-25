Wednesday, December 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PHC seeks ECP response on Senate polls in KP

PHC seeks ECP response on Senate polls in KP
NEWS WIRE
December 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar, National

PESHAWAR  -  The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to submit its response regarding the conduct of Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The hearing, presided over by KP High Court Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar Ahmed, focused on a petition concerning the holding of Senate elections in the province. The petitioner’s lawyer stated that during the last hearing, the Election Commission had requested additional time to set a date for the elections. In response, the ECP’s lawyer mentioned that the Commission had given some consideration to the matter and had held several meetings regarding the Senate elections.

The ECP’s lawyer further informed the court that a meeting on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senate elections was held on December 10, with consultations still ongoing. He also noted that a review of reserved seats for the Senate is pending in the Supreme Court. Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim remarked that the Election Commission should be given two weeks to finalize the matter. However, the ECP’s lawyer requested more time, suggesting that the Supreme Court might also issue a decision on the matter. The Chief Justice responded that the court could not grant unlimited time and ordered the ECP to submit its response by January 16. On March 28, the ECP had decided to delay the Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to the failure of the Speaker of the Provincial Assembly to administer oath to newly elected members.

Nawaz Sharif celebrates 75th birthday, reflects on political journey

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1735111092.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024