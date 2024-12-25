PM Shehbaz vows no compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear program

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday criticized the recent United States (US) sanctions on Pakistan’s National Development Complex (NDC) and other entities, terming them "illogical." Speaking during a federal cabinet meeting, the prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s firm stance on its nuclear program, emphasizing its role as a deterrent, not a tool for aggression.

PM Shehbaz assured the nation that Pakistan’s nuclear system remains a matter of national pride and would never be compromised. “Our nuclear program is dear to 240 million Pakistanis. It is solely for deterrence,” he stated.

Rise in Terrorism

The prime minister also condemned the surge in terrorism, particularly a recent attack that claimed the lives of 17 security personnel. He highlighted the sacrifices made by security forces, who neutralized eight terrorists in the operation. The cabinet members offered Fateha for the martyred security personnel and reaffirmed their commitment to eradicating terrorism.

Talks with PTI

Addressing political reconciliation, PM Shehbaz shared details of ongoing talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Initiated by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the discussions aim to foster peace and economic stability. The second round of talks is scheduled for January 2.

“Both parties need to prioritize national interests over personal likes and dislikes,” PM Shehbaz remarked. He expressed optimism about the outcomes, urging unity to ensure national stability and economic recovery.

Economic Recovery Measures

Highlighting economic progress, the premier noted a reduction in the policy rate to 13 percent and inflation dropping to five percent. He also mentioned consistent growth in remittances, reflecting the government’s efforts to stabilize the economy.

Strengthening Ties with Bangladesh

The prime minister praised the evolving Pakistan-Bangladesh relationship, citing Bangladesh’s decision to ease trade barriers and remove discriminatory airport screenings for Pakistani passport holders. Pakistan plans to reciprocate with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar scheduled to visit Dhaka in February.

PM Shehbaz reaffirmed his resolve to tackle challenges, including terrorism and economic recovery, urging unity and collaboration to achieve these goals.