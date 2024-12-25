PM terms welfare of minorities as government’s top priority

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has called for promoting peace and brotherhood, and ending discrimination and divides.

Addressing a special Christmas ceremony at Prime Minister House, Islamabad this afternoon, he said we should treat our minority communities with love and respect so they recognize themselves as dignified citizens of the country.

Regretting that the Holy birthplace of Hazrat Isa (A.S) is mired in war and bloodshed, Shehbaz Sharif emphasized joint action to put an end to war in Gaza.

He said in line with Hazrat Isa's mission of peace and tolerance, Christians across the world should play their role for ceasefire in Gaza.

The Prime Minister said Christian community in Pakistan has always lived with peace and brotherhood, and have been rendering valuable sacrifices since the country's independence.

He said let us work together for the progress of our country which is a homeland for all communities.

He assured the minorities that their welfare and prosperity is one of the topmost priorities of the government.

The Prime Minister commended the choir of young girls who performed a beautiful Christmas carol at the ceremony.

He also cut a Christmas cake on the occasion.

Earlier, addressing the event, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar paid rich tribute to the Christian community for their contributions in the progress and development of the country.

He said the Christian community has always upheld the honour of Pakistan's national flag both through their dedicated services and noble sacrifices.

Attaullah Tarar spoke with great reverence for martyr Haroon William of Pak Army who sacrificed his life for the cause of the country and was laid to rest with full honours, draped in the national flag.

The Minister especially eulogized Brigadier Helen Marry Roberts, the first female Christian Brigadier of Pakistan Army and said she is an epitome of the meritorious services of Christian community to the country.

He mentioned with pride the three athletes-Sohail sisters, who won twenty two medals for Pakistan in international competitions.

Attaullah Tarar said he represents a constituency of over 70,000 Christians in the National Assembly and has received immense love from them.

He vowed to make all out efforts for the welfare of the minorities.