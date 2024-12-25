PPP always upheld principle of equal rights: PPP chief

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday extended warm greetings to the Christian community in Pakistan and around the world on the joyous occasion of Christmas and lauded the role of minorities in the country’s progress.

In a message, the PPP Chairman said: “Christmas is a time of joy, compassion, and reflection. It reminds us of the values of love, peace, and harmony, which are universal and serve as a guiding light for all humanity. On this special day, I convey my warmest wishes to the Christian community and pray for their prosperity and happiness.”

He emphasized that the Pakistan Peoples Party has always upheld the principles of inclusivity and equal rights for all citizens, irrespective of their religion, ethnicity, or background. “The PPP is committed to protecting the rights of minorities and fostering an environment of mutual respect and unity. We believe in a Pakistan where everyone has the freedom to celebrate their faith without fear or discrimination,” he added. He also paid tribute to the contributions of the Christian community in Pakistan, acknowledging their significant role in education, healthcare, and nation-building. “The Christian community has made invaluable contributions to our country’s development. Their dedication and patriotism are a source of pride for Pakistan,” Bilawal said.

Bilawal reiterated his resolve to continue the legacy of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in promoting religious harmony and safeguarding the rights of minority communities.

He encouraged the Pakistani Christian community to embrace the spirit of Christmas through acts of kindness, generosity, and hope. “Together, let us strive to build a Pakistan that embodies the true essence of tolerance and compassion,” he added.