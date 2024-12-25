President calls for enhancing medical accessibility across country

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday called for strengthening healthcare capacity to enhance medical accessibility across the country.

During a discussion with Siemens Healthineers Pakistan MD & CEO Khurram Jameel, the president addressed challenges in medical accessibility and explored possibilities to overcome them through advanced medical imaging technologies. The discussion focused on transformative strategies aimed at reshaping the healthcare infrastructure in Pakistan, underscoring Siemens Healthineers’ dedication to delivering innovative, sustainable, and equitable healthcare solutions nationwide.

Khurram Jameel outlined the organization’s vision for healthcare sector in Pakistan, emphasising its ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare accessibility and quality. President Zardari praised Siemens Healthineers for its important role in developing access to medical care across Pakistan. He expressed his appreciation for the organization’s efforts to address critical healthcare challenges and introduced Jameel to senior cabinet members, including KP Governor Faisal Kareem Kundi, ex-prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, Dr Asim Hussain and Syed Naveed Qamar. The president assured his full support in facilitating Siemens Healthineers’ initiatives aimed at bridging healthcare gaps across the country.

During the discussion, Jameel emphasised Siemens Healthineers’ ability to leverage its expertise and state-of-the-art technologies to address systemic healthcare disparities, particularly in underserved areas. He also reaffirmed the company’s alignment with governmental priorities to foster sustainable growth and improve patient outcomes, highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts to strengthen Pakistan’s healthcare infrastructure.

Jameel extended his gratitude to President Zardari for his invaluable time and the opportunity to engage with esteemed cabinet members. The company reaffirmed its commitment to playing a leading role in transforming Pakistan’s healthcare landscape and pledged continued support in addressing the nation’s healthcare challenges.