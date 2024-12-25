Wednesday, December 25, 2024
President receives credentials of 5 foreign envoys

President receives credentials of 5 foreign envoys
MATEEN HAIDER
December 25, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  President Asif Ali Zardari received the credentials of five foreign envoys at a Credentials Presentation Ceremony held at the Presidency on Tuesday.  Ambassador of Romania, Dan Stoenescu, Ambassador of Kingdom of Thailand, Rongvudhi Virabutr, Ambassador of Nepal, Rita Dhital, Ambassador of Japan, Mr. Akamastu Shuichi and High Commissioner of Bangladesh, Md Iqbal Hussain Khan, formally presented their credentials to the President of Pakistan. We welcome these envoys to Pakistan and wish them a pleasant and productive stay in Pakistan.

MATEEN HAIDER

