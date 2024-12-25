Principles of inclusivity, justice bedrock of Quaid’s philosophy: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 148th birthday. “Today, on his 148th birth anniversary, we pay tribute to the Founding Father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. On this day, we honour the contributions of the Father of the Nation, who changed the course of history through a political struggle. Quaid-e-Azam’s vision, determination, and unwavering resolve led to the creation of an independent homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent,” the PPP leader said in a message.

He said Quaid-e-Azam’s leadership during the most critical phase of our history demonstrates his extraordinary qualities. As a lawyer, a statesman, and the leader of the All-India Muslim League, he vehemently advocated for the rights of Muslims. He presented the case for Pakistan with clarity and conviction, emphasizing the need for a separate homeland where Muslims could freely practice their religion, safeguard their culture, and secure their political and economic rights, Bilawal said.

“His landmark address to the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan on August 11, 1947, still serves as a guiding light for us. In it, he envisioned a Pakistan where the rule of law would prevail, the rights of minorities would be protected, and every citizen, regardless of their religion, caste, or creed, would be equal before the state. These principles of inclusivity, justice, and tolerance are not only the bedrock of Quaid’s philosophy but also the ideals towards which we must strive relentlessly,” the PPP chief said. He said as the nation commemorates this day, “let us renew our pledge to embody Quaid-e-Azam’s ideals in our personal and collective lives. His principles of “Unity, Faith, and Discipline” should serve as our guiding light for national cohesion and progress. Let us reaffirm our commitment to building a Pakistan that truly reflects Jinnah’s vision—a democratic, inclusive, and prosperous nation where every citizen can achieve their full potential.”