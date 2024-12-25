Provincial conference on climate change held

Islamabad - To raise awareness about the impacts of climate change and involve youth in climate action, a provincial conference on climate change was held in Islamabad under the auspices of the Pak Mission Society, in collaboration with KNH and BMZ. The event was attended by students, experts, and government representatives. During the conference, Head of Programs at Pak Mission Society, Waqeel Ahmad, delivered a detailed presentation on the current challenges and recommendations of the “Climate Resilient Punjab Vision and Action Plan 2024.” These recommendations were developed in recent consultative sessions, which included children, youth, government and private educational institutions, civil society representatives, and experts.

The recommendations called for the development of age-appropriate educational modules for schools to train children on climate change, its impacts, and how they can contribute to finding solutions. Health programs for children were proposed to address issues such as heatwaves, waterborne diseases, and mental stress after disasters. It was also recommended that children and youth be included in local climate action committees, with their feedback incorporated into policies. Special protective protocols for disaster prevention, such as safe evacuation plans and resilient infrastructure, should be prioritized in schools and children’s centers.

Social protection schemes should be implemented to provide educational, nutritional, and psychological support for underprivileged or homeless children. These measures could ensure children’s welfare and lead Punjab towards an inclusive and sustainable future. Additionally, several other suggestions were made during the meeting.

Speakers at the conference included Dr. Zigham Abbas, Director of Pak-EPA, and Khurram from KNH, who highlighted the role of youth in climate action. In a panel discussion, experts addressed the gaps in climate policies, youth involvement, and future strategies. Chief Guest, Rana Ahmad Atiq Anwar, Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change, delivered the closing speech, emphasizing government efforts and applauding youth involvement