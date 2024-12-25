PTA’s Persistence

Despite widespread public criticism, parliamentary rebuke, and exposure of its inconsistent statements, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) remains unwilling to address the root cause of the country’s persistent internet connectivity issues. Instead, it continues to push its narrative. On Tuesday, the PTA announced that it had made significant progress in enhancing connectivity through the installation of a new submarine cable system, expected to be operational by the middle of next year.

However, this announcement misses the point entirely: the lack of infrastructure was never the problem. Pakistan enjoyed relatively decent internet speeds before the slowdown began a year ago. Even with new cables in place, if internet speeds are throttled and connectivity is restricted at the level of Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and other independent operators, no amount of upgraded infrastructure can resolve the issue.

Simultaneously, the PTA has reignited its drive to register Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) and has introduced yet another scheme to localise VPN services. After failing to compel international VPN providers to register as it initially intended, this new initiative proposes creating local VPNs that would require PTA registration and a licensing fee to operate. These local VPNs would then be made available to users. A critical element of this plan is the mandatory provision of access to government organisations under the so-called “lawful interception” requirement. This would grant government authorities unfettered access to the data of individuals using these VPNs. And here lies the fundamental flaw in the scheme.

Expecting users to willingly shift to VPNs that come preloaded with government backdoors is implausible. Those seeking unrestricted internet access will inevitably turn to alternative solutions, leaving local VPNs with little appeal or utility. The initiative, therefore, is unlikely to gain traction, as it offers no real benefits to its intended audience while undermining the very principles of privacy and freedom that drive VPN usage.

Ultimately, these convoluted schemes highlight the simplest solution of all: dismantling firewalls, lifting bans, and ending speed throttling. Pakistanis must be granted full and free access to information and communication, which is not only a fundamental human right but also an essential pillar of a functioning democracy.