Punjab’s youth to access global opportunities through Pak-Japan collaboration

LAHORE - Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) has signed a historic agreement with Hazza Institute of Technology (HAZZA), Japan-Pakistan Innovative Institute (JPII), to establish state-of-the-art Japanese language and cultural training centres in Punjab, providing a gateway to global opportunities for Pakistani youth in Japan. This significant step has taken for the socio-economic development through global upskilling initiatives under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and facilitated by Adnan Afzal Chattha, Chairman of the Chief Minister’s Task Force for Skill Development.

This initiative aligns with the Chief Minister’s mission to empower the youth of Punjab by equipping them with internationally competitive skills and creating pathways for employment in high-demand sectors abroad, including information technology, logistics, elderly care, hospitality, and agriculture. The collaboration includes several key highlights, such as the establishment of six Japanese Language and Cultural Training Centres in Punjab. Through this initiative, 2,000 youth will receive training on the Japanese language, culture, and professional standards. Moreover, in partnership with JPII, guaranteed job placements will be provided in Japan for the trained individuals. Additionally, this collaboration will enhance bilateral cooperation and cultural exchange between Pakistan and Japan.

Mitsuru Kiuchi, Chairman of JPII, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, “This collaboration is a bridge connecting Japan’s growing demand for skilled workers with Punjab’s exceptional talent. Together, we will create opportunities that foster economic growth and cultural exchange, strengthening ties between our nations.” Ahmed Khan, CEO of PSDF, added, “This initiative goes beyond training; it opens global doors for Punjab’s youth, enabling economic independence and driving socio-economic growth in the province.”

Adnan Chattha, who played a pivotal role in facilitating the agreement, remarked, “This partnership is a monumental milestone in addressing unemployment in Punjab and creating a globally competitive workforce. It reflects our commitment to empowering the youth with opportunities that transform their lives and contribute to the province’s development.”

The agreement was signed in the presence of dignitaries from Pakistan and Japan, marking the beginning of a transformative journey for Punjab’s youth in the global arena.

Both HAZZA and PSDF will provide financial, logistical, and operational support to ensure the program’s seamless implementation, including recruitment, training, and placements in Japan. The partnership also brings Japanese industry expertise to Punjab, with native language instructors delivering culturally immersive training and conducting final screenings.