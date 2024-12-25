Rawalpindi police depute 5,500 personnel for Christmas security

RAWALPINDI - Taking strict security measures on the occasion of Christmas, police here on Tuesday stated that around 5,500 personnel would be deputed in the district. In a statement, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani said that all available resources were being utilized to ensure foolproof security for Christian community in the city during the happy occasion of Christmas. All field officers will supervise and brief the on-duty police personnel during the celebrations. No one will be permitted to enter churches without body search and screening, the CPO said. As many as 2,400 police personnel will carry out special duties during the midnight service. Further, there will be 2,500 personnel and officers deputed on the day of Christmas (today). The law enforcement agency has set up police posts at 25 specific areas of the city. Special police duties have been assigned for public parks and Christian graveyards. According to police statement, commandos of Elite Force, personnel of Dolphin Force, and mobile vans of police stations will carry out patrolling in their respective areas.

Meanwhile, the city police held a ceremony to celebrate Christmas with their Christian colleagues on Tuesday. Police officers form the Christian community and their families attended the gathering organised at the Police Lines Headquarters.

Children of the police officers from the Christian community cut cake. The ceremony was also attended by the Senior Superintendent of Police Investigations, SP Saddar, and other senior officers. The SSP Investigations gave away gifts to the children.

Separately, in a similar ceremony, Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa cut cake with the police officers from the Christian community posted in the RPO office. The RPO gave away cash as gift to the police officers on the occasion. The senior police officer congratulated the Christian police officers on the special occasion.