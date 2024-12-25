‘Rs30.3b disbursed for Sehat Card programme’

Peshawar - Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Finance and Inter-Provincial Coordination, Muzzammil Aslam, has announced that the provincial government has disbursed a record Rs30.3 billion for the programme from March 2024 to December 24, 2024.

This significant allocation demonstrates the government’s commitment to providing quality healthcare to its citizens.

According to Aslam, the caretaker government had previously suspended the programme due to a lack of funds.

However, the current government has not only revived the program but has also made a record payment in just nine months.

Aslam attributed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s success in the health sector to the vision of PTI founder Imran Khan and the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

The programme has been a game-changer for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, providing free medical treatment to eligible citizens, with a coverage limit of up to Rs 1 million per family.

With this significant investment, the government has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that every citizen has access to quality healthcare, the Advisor on Finance added.