Wednesday, December 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

SCCI chief calls for restoration of Hajj flight operations from Peshawar

Our Staff Reporter
December 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President, Fazal Moqeem Khan, has urged the federal government, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, and relevant authorities to issue instructions for the restoration of Hajj flight operations from Peshawar to ease the difficulties of pilgrims and the business community.

He also called for proactive steps to operationalize the Haji camp in Hayatabad, Peshawar. According to details, a delegation from the Hajj Organizers’ Association of Pakistan (HOAP), led by its central chief coordinator Haji Sanaullah, held a meeting with SCCI President Fazal Moqeem Khan at the Chamber House. The delegation included association members Pir Ishaq Ahmad, Ghazanfar Ali, Abid Pervez, Haji Akhtar Gul, Farooq Jan, Haji Musa Khan, Ibrahim Paracha, and Hajj tour operators.

The delegation informed the meeting about the difficulties and concerns of the business community and urged the chamber to play a role in the amicable resolution of these issues. They stated that the business community, especially pilgrims, is facing immense hardships due to the suspension of Hajj flight operations from Peshawar.

'Deployment of 2 African Submarine Cable System vital for Pakistan’s digital transformation'

Furthermore, they noted that Hajj pilgrims are required to visit Islamabad multiple times for necessary documentation and passports. They expressed concerns about the non-functional Haji Camp in Hayatabad, Peshawar.

On the occasion, Fazal Moqeem Khan assured that every possible step would be taken to resolve the problems faced by Hajj pilgrims during the Hajj season through the SCCI platform. He also stated that the shifting of Hajj flight operations from Peshawar (the only international airport in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) to Islamabad is unjust to the Hajj pilgrims, business community, and the general public of the province.

The SCCI chief demanded that the federal government and the Ministry of Religious Affairs issue directives for the immediate resumption of Hajj flight operations from Peshawar to facilitate both pilgrims and the business community.

The Afghan Quagmire: Impact on Pakistan’s Security and Stability

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1735111092.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024