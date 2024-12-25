SCCI chief calls for restoration of Hajj flight operations from Peshawar

Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President, Fazal Moqeem Khan, has urged the federal government, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, and relevant authorities to issue instructions for the restoration of Hajj flight operations from Peshawar to ease the difficulties of pilgrims and the business community.

He also called for proactive steps to operationalize the Haji camp in Hayatabad, Peshawar. According to details, a delegation from the Hajj Organizers’ Association of Pakistan (HOAP), led by its central chief coordinator Haji Sanaullah, held a meeting with SCCI President Fazal Moqeem Khan at the Chamber House. The delegation included association members Pir Ishaq Ahmad, Ghazanfar Ali, Abid Pervez, Haji Akhtar Gul, Farooq Jan, Haji Musa Khan, Ibrahim Paracha, and Hajj tour operators.

The delegation informed the meeting about the difficulties and concerns of the business community and urged the chamber to play a role in the amicable resolution of these issues. They stated that the business community, especially pilgrims, is facing immense hardships due to the suspension of Hajj flight operations from Peshawar.

Furthermore, they noted that Hajj pilgrims are required to visit Islamabad multiple times for necessary documentation and passports. They expressed concerns about the non-functional Haji Camp in Hayatabad, Peshawar.

On the occasion, Fazal Moqeem Khan assured that every possible step would be taken to resolve the problems faced by Hajj pilgrims during the Hajj season through the SCCI platform. He also stated that the shifting of Hajj flight operations from Peshawar (the only international airport in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) to Islamabad is unjust to the Hajj pilgrims, business community, and the general public of the province.

The demanded that the federal government and the Ministry of Religious Affairs issue directives for the immediate resumption of Hajj flight operations from Peshawar to facilitate both pilgrims and the business community.