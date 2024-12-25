Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Security forces kill 11 terrorists in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Web Desk
2:24 PM | December 25, 2024
 Security forces of Pakistan killed 13 khwarij in an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan.

“On 24-25 December 2024, Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Sararogha, South Waziristan District on reported presence of khwarij,” the ISPR said in a statement.

It added that during the conduct of operation, the security forces effectively engaged khwarij location, as a result of which, 13 khwarij were killed.

According to the ISPR, the killed khwarij remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians.

“Sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.”

Earlier, Pakistan Army sepoy embraced martyrdom as security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt at the Pak-Afghan border and killed four terrorists.

“The movement of a group of khwarij, who were trying to infiltrate through the Pak-Afghan border, was picked up by the security forces in the Rajgal area of District Khyber,” the ISPR stated.

It added the security forces effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate the Pak-afghan border, resultantly, four Khwarij were killed.

However, during the intense fire exchange at the Pak-Afghan border, one brave son of soil, Sepoy Amir Sohail Afridi, 22, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat

“Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border”

