Security plan for Christmas approved

BAHAWALPUR - Over 1,000 police personnel and volunteers will be deployed across the district to ensure security during Christmas celebrations. According to a spokesperson, a security plan for Christmas was approved during a meeting chaired by District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfaraz Khan. The plan will cover 45 events and ceremonies scheduled in the district. He highlighted that personnel from the District Police, Elite Force, Dolphin Force, Traffic Police, Mahafiz Squad, and lady police will be on duty to maintain security. Sub-Divisional Police Officers and Station House Officers were instructed to implement the plan thoroughly. Key security measures include the installation of CCTV cameras, walk through gates, and other technical equipment at churches. Police will also conduct patrols on routes leading to churches. Additionally, a control room was set up at the DPO Office to monitor the implementation of the security plan. These measures aimed to ensure the safety and peace of the community during Christmas festivities.