Sindh governor hosts farewell dinner for Italian CG

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori hosted a farewell dinner at the Governor House in honour of Italian Consul General Danilo Giurdanella. According to a statement issued from the Governor House on Tuesday, the programme was attended by Consul Generals from Iran, Qatar, the UAE, Türkiye, Germany, Kuwait, Thailand, Japan, Indonesia, and other diplomatic officials. Addressing the gathering, Tessori stated that the dinner was a testament to the strong bilateral ties between Pakistan and Italy. He commended the Italian Consul General for his significant contributions to strengthening these relations and extended best wishes for his new responsibilities. The Italian Consul General, in his remarks, acknowledged the governor Sindh’s vital role in fostering Pak-Italy relations and appreciated his welfare initiatives. Later, the Sindh governor and the Italian Consul General jointly cut a cake, followed by a spectacular fireworks display.