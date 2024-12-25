Sindh govt plans mega construction project to attract investors

KARACHI - The government of Sindh is working aggressively to boost economic activities across the province and plans to start a mega construction project in Karachi to attract foreign investors and overseas Pakistanis. This was stated by Sharjeel Inam Memon, Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit. Speaking as a chief guest at the 18th Build Asia International Conferences and Exhibition at Expo Center on Tuesday, he said the mega project is related to the construction sector which will generate job opportunities for many skilled and educated individuals across the province. He also revealed that the Sindh government is also talking with the Chinese government to set up an assembly plant for the manufacturing of buses in the province. Besides, there are also options under consideration to introduce EV cab scheme and import of additional 100 buses to meet the urgent requirement of transportation for masses of the province. The provincial government is working in collaboration with the federal government to provide an enabling business environment and foolproof security to foreign investors to restore their confidence in Pakistan, the senior minister said.

Sindh government has met high-level delegations of various Chinese investors and businessmen from different sectors, facilitating them in Dhabajee Special Economy Zone, which is also a part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, to establish various projects in near future.

We are working to attract investment to Karachi across the country and the world in the cooperation with the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SFIC). Karachi remains the best destination for doing business in Karachi, he remarked.

He lauded the introduction of an easy visa policy for foreigners, saying that the government should rethink policies in Pakistan for foreigners to make Pakistan a livable and desirable city for living and investment.

Sharjeel said the provincial government is working to facilitate foreigners and local businessmen and encourage them to actively initiate economic activities, including trade fairs that attract foreign delegates to the country.

The participation of foreign delegates in the exhibition of construction and allied sectors is a very positive sign, which is also aligned with the policy of the provincial government to boost the confidence of foreign investors in Pakistan.

Farhan Anis, Vice President Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan said the construction sector is witnessing innovation and upgradation of technology at a faster pace to improve standard of the life and work.

Build Asia Exhibition and Conferences is the flagship event for the construction and allied sector in Pakistan which connects stakeholders and introduces various emerging concepts of sustainable and environment-friendly construction.

The three-day event showcases the latest trends, technologies, and innovations shaping the future of the construction industry and brings together key stakeholders from across the country. Several exhibitors from 10 different countries are participating in the event, which is expected to attract more than 35,000 visitors from over 42 ancillary sectors, including aluminum, brick, cement, glass, marble, paint, steel, tiles, and transportation.