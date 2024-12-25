Sindh to review textbooks for academic year 2025-26

Karachi - Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah has announced a comprehensive review of textbooks for the academic year 2025-26 to align them with modern, inclusive educational standards. He highlighted the importance of identifying and removing any hateful content while fostering a culture of tolerance and mutual respect through education.

Presiding over a meeting at the Sindh Textbook Board in Jamshoro on Tuesday, Syed Sardar Ali Shah was joined by Chairman Pervaiz Ahmed Baloch and other officials. During the meeting, the minister stressed strengthening the role of the Directorate of Curriculum, Assessment, and Research Sindh (DCAR) in developing textbooks that cater to students’ mental, physical, emotional, and social growth.

“Education must go beyond the transmission of information; it should inspire students to become positive and conscientious individuals,” he stated. Syed Sardar Ali Shah emphasised the need for reforms in the Sindh Textbook Board, proposing that its functions be limited to the printing, designing, and distribution of books. He also revealed that there is a proposal under consideration to transform the board into a company under the Companies Act to enhance its efficiency.

The minister directed the inclusion of lessons in textbooks that foster creative thinking while eliminating any content that promotes hate. He further stressed the importance of integrating the history of Sindh, its heroes, and notable figures into the curriculum to help students connect with their cultural identity.

“It is crucial to educate students about Sindh’s historical identity as a land of peace, tolerance, and unity. The curriculum must teach respect for all religions,” he added.

Syed Sardar Ali Shah also instructed the chairman of the Sindh Textbook Board to expedite the printing process for the upcoming academic year without any delays to ensure timely availability of textbooks.

This move aims to provide students with books that promote inclusivity, respect, and holistic development.