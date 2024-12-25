Stallions and Markhors ready to ignite Rawalpindi in Champions T20 Cup finale

LAHORE - ABL Stallions and UMT Markhors are set to clash in the Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup grand finale, promising high-octane action in Rawalpindi today (Wednesday).

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) introduced the Champions Cup series to unearth emerging talent and refine domestic performers yet to make their mark on the international stage. Following the success of the inaugural 50-over edition in Faisalabad earlier this year, this T20 tournament serves as a platform to align Pakistan’s cricket with global trends while preparing for upcoming mega-events, including the ICC Champions Trophy and T20 World Cup in 2026.

The tournament witnessed 20 riveting matches, culminating in ABL Stallions and UMT Markhors securing their spots in the final after consistent performances. Both teams won six of their eight games, with Stallions edging ahead with a superior net run rate of 0.805 compared to Markhors’ 0.606. UMT Markhors, under the mentorship of Misbah-ul-Haq, defeated Nurpur Lions in the Qualifier. The two teams split their league-stage encounters, with Stallions winning one by 29 runs and Markhors narrowly claiming the other by three runs.

Stallions captain Mohammad Haris termed their campaign a “topsy-turvy journey” but lauded the learning experience. “The team’s journey has been full of ups and downs, but overall, it has been a good campaign. I’ve learned a lot under our mentor Shoaib Malik, and the boys have made the most of their opportunities,” Haris said. He highlighted young talents like Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, and Mehran Mumtaz, expressing hope for their bright futures.

Markhors skipper Iftikhar Ahmed emphasized their focus on adapting modern T20 styles. “Our aim has been to embrace an aggressive brand of cricket, as emphasized by our mentor Misbah-ul-Haq. We’ve faced challenges but delivered impressive performances. ‘‘Akif Javed’s exceptional bowling and Khawaja Mohammad Nafay’s exciting potential, along with Saad Masood’s contributions, have been standout aspects of our campaign,” Iftikhar said.Both sides boast formidable strength in all three departments, ensuring a thrilling contest for the title and the PKR 25 million prize pot.