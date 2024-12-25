Sukkur Police recover abducted teenager

SUKKUR - In a significant breakthrough, the Sukkur Police on Tuesday successfully recovered 16-year-old Faiz Ali Malik, a resident of Thana Abad, who was abducted on August 31, 2024, after being lured through a phone call from an unknown number.

The police launched an intelligence-based operation in the Katcha area of Gudpur, where they received information about the movement of dacoits. As the police approached, an exchange of fire occurred between the police and the suspects, resulting in the dacoits abandoning the abducted teenager and fleeing the scene.

A search operation is currently underway to apprehend the suspects. Once the legal proceedings are completed, the recovered teenager will be handed over to his heirs. This successful operation demonstrates the Sukkur Police’s commitment to combating crime and ensuring public safety in the region.

Sukkur Police continue crackdown on anti social elements

Under the directives of SSP Sukkur Amjad Ahmed Sheikh, the Sukkur Police during a crackdown on anti-social elements in the region have achieved significant success in their operations, arresting multiple suspects and recovering illicit goods on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson of SSP office, in an operation, the SHO of Saleh Putt police station conducted a successful snap-checking operation, resulting in the arrest of a suspect, Muhammad Sharif Abupoto, with 500 grams of charas (hashish) in his possession. A case has been registered against the suspect.

In another operation, the SHO of B Section police station conducted a snap-checking operation and arrested two suspects, Hamir Ali Sheikh and Zafar Ali Mirani, with three bottles of liquor in their possession. A case has been registered against the suspects.

SSP Sukkur Amjad Ahmed Sheikh has commended the police team for their excellent work, praising their efforts in maintaining law and order in the region.