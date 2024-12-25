Tessori calls for national unity on Quaid's birth anniversary

On the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birth anniversary, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori emphasized the need for national unity to counter the ill-intentions of Pakistan's adversaries.

Visiting the Mazar-e-Quaid on Wednesday, Tessori expressed that the entire nation is united in honoring the legacy of the Father of the Nation on December 25. He acknowledged that Pakistan is currently facing challenging times but reassured the public that these hurdles would be overcome with collective effort.

The Governor highlighted that Pakistan's national economy is heading in the right direction, calling on citizens to actively contribute to the country’s progress. He also praised the military leadership for its collaboration with the government in addressing the ongoing economic crisis.

Tessori underscored the role of external forces in trying to hinder Pakistan’s prosperity. He accused foreign powers of backing certain political factions, notably the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in efforts to destabilize the nation.

In closing, the Governor emphasized Sindh's pivotal role in the national economy and urged the people of Pakistan to work together to thwart any efforts aimed at undermining the country’s stability.