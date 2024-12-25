Wednesday, December 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Tessori calls for national unity on Quaid's birth anniversary

Tessori calls for national unity on Quaid's birth anniversary
Web Desk
12:00 PM | December 25, 2024
National

On the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birth anniversary, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori emphasized the need for national unity to counter the ill-intentions of Pakistan's adversaries.

Visiting the Mazar-e-Quaid on Wednesday, Tessori expressed that the entire nation is united in honoring the legacy of the Father of the Nation on December 25. He acknowledged that Pakistan is currently facing challenging times but reassured the public that these hurdles would be overcome with collective effort.

The Governor highlighted that Pakistan's national economy is heading in the right direction, calling on citizens to actively contribute to the country’s progress. He also praised the military leadership for its collaboration with the government in addressing the ongoing economic crisis.

Tessori underscored the role of external forces in trying to hinder Pakistan’s prosperity. He accused foreign powers of backing certain political factions, notably the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in efforts to destabilize the nation.

Nawaz Sharif celebrates 75th birthday, reflects on political journey

In closing, the Governor emphasized Sindh's pivotal role in the national economy and urged the people of Pakistan to work together to thwart any efforts aimed at undermining the country’s stability.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1735111092.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024