Thirteen killed in blast at Turkiye explosives plant

Istanbul/Islamabad - A powerful blast on Tuesday ripped through an explosives plant in northwest Turkey killing 13 people and injuring four others, officials said. Footage showed shards of glass and metal scattered outside the plant, where ambulances stood by. “According to initial reports, 12 employees died and four were taken to hospital with injuries as a result of the explosion,” local governor Ismail Ustaoglu said. “I wish God’s mercy upon our deceased citizens and a speedy recovery to our wounded,” he added. Officials said the wounded were not in a serious condition.

The blast took place at 8:25 am (0525 GMT) at a section of the plant which local officials said collapsed by the force of the explosion.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said the cause was not immediately known and authorities ruled out sabotage. “We are trying to find out what caused it,” he said. Prosecutors have launched a thorough investigation. The plant, located in the north of Balikesir, makes munitions and explosives and flares for the domestic and international markets. Turkey has become a major defence exporter, particularly for drones, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a major supporter of the industry.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed his deep grief over the loss of 12 precious lives at explosive production facility in Balikesir province of Turkiye.

On his X handle, the prime minister, expressed his heartfelt condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish brethren. “While expressing our solidarity with the people of Turkiye, we pray for the bereaved families and swift recovery of the injured,” he said. An explosion at an explosives production facility in Turkiye’s western Balikesir province had left 12 people dead and several others injured, Turkish media quoted the authorities. Turkish Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu informed that five people were also injured in the blast, which occurred in the Karesi district.