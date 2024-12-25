Thrilling clashes dominate day 3 of Combaxx–Roshan Khan National Team Championship

LAHORE - The day three of the Combaxx–Roshan Khan National Team Championship 2024 delivered a series of thrilling matches at the Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Karachi.

The morning session saw intense clashes in Pool A and Pool B of the men’s and women’s competitions. Defending champions SNGPL demonstrated their dominance in Pool A with a clean sweep over PAF. Asim Khan, Amaad Fareed, and Israr Amaad all won their matches by walkovers, showcasing their readiness for the next stages of the championship.

In Pool B, Army outclassed Railways with a comprehensive 3-0 victory. Muhammad Ashab Irfan overcame Talha Saeed in a well-fought match, clinching victory with scores of 11-6, 11-6, and 12-10 in 26 minutes. Huzaifa Ibrahim and Sadam Ul Haq followed with strong performances, defeating Hassan Paracha 11-8, 11-7, 11-7 (21 mins) and Muhammad Ali in straight games 11-1, 11-7, 11-5 (20 mins), ensuring Army’s smooth progress.

In the women’s competition, Sindh edged Punjab 2-1 in Pool Stage matches. Sindh’s Roshana Mehboob and Damya Khan secured victories over Amna Mustafa (12-10, 12-10, 12-10, 21 mins) and Zainab Fatima (11-6, 11-4, 11-2, 12 mins), respectively, while Punjab’s Nimra Batool battled hard against Fajar Noor (8-11, 11-8, 11-3, 11-5, 19 mins), to claim a solitary win for her team.

Army’s women’s team continued their impressive form with a resounding 3-0 win over Baluchistan. In the first match, Zaynab Khan beat Abresh Gul Durani 11-0, 11-3, 11-2 (17mins) while in other matches, Maryam Malik beat Hudaisa Saleem 11-3, 11-2, 11-6 (19 mins) and Madina Zafar beat Sidra Raza 11-3, 11-6, 11-2 (17 mins).

The evening session brought further excitement as Punjab defeated Sindh 2-1 in a Pool A men’s contest. Sindh’s Asher Butt beat Naveed Rehman 11-5, 11-6, 9-11, 11-8 (28 mins) while Punjab them made a strong comeback and recorded two back-to-back victories to emerge victories by 2-1. Punjab’s Anas Khan beat Khaqan Malik 6-11,11-7, 7-11,12-10, 11-8 (42 mins) while Punjab’s Azlan Khawar beat Kashif Khan 5-11, 11-9, 11-5, 11-9 (31 mins).

In Pool B, Baluchistan claimed a decisive 3-0 victory over Navy. Abdul Waqar Khan, Asmat Ullah, and Nasrullah showcased their class with commanding performances, leaving Navy struggling to match their intensity.The women’s Pool Stage matches in the evening highlighted WAPDA’s supremacy as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Punjab. Wapda’s Mehwish Ali, Komal Khan, and Noor-ul-Ain delivered stellar performances.