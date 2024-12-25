Top eight teams gear up for National Women’s Basketball Championship

LAHORE - The National Women’s Basketball Championship will commence tomorrow (December 26) at the WAPDA Sports Complex. The Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) announced on Tuesday that the country’s top eight teams will compete in the five-day event. According to PBBF Secretary General Khalid Bashir, all arrangements have been finalised for the championship, where the participating teams are divided into two pools. Pool A features defending champions Pakistan WAPDA, alongside teams from Karachi, Faisalabad, and Bahawalpur. Pool B includes Pakistan Army, Lahore, Islamabad, and Hazara. The championship promises daily basketball action, with four matches scheduled each day from December 26 to 30. The semifinals will take place on Dec 29, culminating in the grand final on Dec 30. The opening day’s matches will kick off with a thrilling encounter between WAPDA and Karachi. Other opening day fixtures include Faisalabad vs Bahawalpur, Army vs Hazara, and Islamabad vs Lahore.