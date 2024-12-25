West Indies set for historic Test return to Pakistan after 19 years

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled the full itinerary for the West Indies men’s cricket team’s Test tour of Pakistan, marking their first red-ball series on Pakistani soil since 2006. The tour will feature two ICC World Test Championship matches in Multan, following a three-day warm-up match in Rawalpindi. The West Indies squad is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on January 6. Their tour begins with a three-day game against Pakistan Shaheens from January 10-12 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The first Test will take place at the Multan Cricket Stadium from January 17-21, followed by the second Test from January 25-29 at the same venue. This visit holds historical significance as the West Indies last played a Test series in Pakistan 19 years ago. Since then, they have faced Pakistan in away Test series in the UAE in 2016 and have toured Pakistan for limited-overs cricket on three occasions since 2018. The Test series is part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle, with both teams eager to secure crucial points.