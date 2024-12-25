Winter Vacations Trauma

There are several administrative decisions that fall under the purview of district administrations, and determining the schedule for winter and summer vacations in educational institutions is one of them. It is an undisputed fact that weather varies from district to district, and issuing blanket administrative orders from provincial capitals may not be convenient or beneficial for all districts equally.

Students have long faced this issue. Winter vacations often end before the most extreme weather arrives, and the same holds true for summer vacations. In this regard, provincial governments in Pakistan should delegate the authority to announce these vacations to district administrations. By considering the severity of the season, whether winter or summer, districts could set vacation schedules that provide maximum relief to students, ensuring their safety at home during adverse weather conditions.

It is time to rethink and redefine our policies for the betterment of our students and institutions.

AZEEM HASSAN MAITLO,

Khairpur Mirs.