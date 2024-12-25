Youth should learn from great leadership of Quaid-e-Azam: SMIU VC

KARACHI - Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) hosted grand celebrations to honour the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in connection with his birth anniversary during the 2-Day “SMIU Students Gala-2024”, on Tuesday.

A cake cutting ceremony was held at the Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium, which was performed by Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Mujeeb Sahrai alongwith deans, directors and heads of different academic and administrative sections.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Mujeeb Sahrai said that young generation must learn from life, struggle and achievements of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that besides whole nation particularly the students, faculty and staff members of Sindh Madressatul Islam University feel an honour that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had great association with his Alma-Mater - Sindh Madressatul Islam.

“One can see that how much Sindh Madressatul Islam was important to the Father of the Nation -Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah that he had bequeathed one third of his residual property to Sindh Madressatul Islam. That is why, we must be more responsible towards our nation and the country,” Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai said.

The VC stressed upon the students of SMIU that they must follow the vision and ideology of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and that was to work for prosperous and developed Pakistan.

A declamation competition was also held on the vision and values of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, which brought together talented orators, including Sara Syed from the Department of Software Engineering, Samad Chandio from the Department of Information Technology, and M Sufyan from the Department of Computer Science, who delivered thought-provoking speeches highlighting the Quaid’s vision and values.

The national songs competition was a highlight of the event, where students from various departments performed soulful renditions of patriotic songs. Their passionate performances captured the essence of love for the nation, evoking a strong sense of pride and unity among the audience. Each performance was met with applause, reflecting the audience’s enthusiasm and appreciation for the performers’ dedication.

These celebrations served as a vibrant reminder of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision for a united and progressive Pakistan, leaving a lasting impact on the participants and audience alike.

On the second and last day of the SMIU Students Gala-2024, the students’ societies of SMIU including Art Society, Music Society, Community Service Society, Literary Society and Art Society organised different sessions such as Monologue: Hazards of drug use, Talk: Navigating the Challenges of Social Media in the Digital Age, Dastangoi and Mazahiya Musharia and Open Mic and Beat & Buzz Musical concert. Huge participation of students made the event successful.

The SMIU Students Gala concluded on the note that “Together We Can Shine.”