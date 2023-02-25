Share:

RAWALPINDI - A young man was killed during aerial firing and atleast 17 people including children got injured in the city on Friday as citizens celebrated Basant despite ban on kite flying. A group of kite flyers opened firing on a raiding police party in Dhoke Khabba and injured operator Amir of SP Potohar division Waqas Khan. People used automatic weapons for firing along with playing music on decks on rooftops while celebrating Basant.

Several arrests were made by police on charges of kite flying and selling from various parts of city. Rescue 1122 as well as locals moved the body and injured persons to different hospitals for autopsy and medical treatment. RPO Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali has taken strict notice of death and injuries of people due to kite flying and ordered CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani to arrest all the violators and those involved behind aerial firing and kite selling.

According to sources, Arham Afzal was sitting at home in Ratta Amral when he was hit by a stray bullet. Resultantly, the man died on the spot. Similarly, another 13-year-old boy namely Waqas fell from the rooftop while flying kite in Khuwaja Corporation on Adiala Road. Rescue 1122 rushed the injured child to Benazir Bhutto Hospital for cure. Yet another man namely Abdul Salam (40) suffered a deep cut in throat when a steel twine fell on him while he was traveling on motorcycle at Committee Chowk.

The victim was hospitalised by Rescue 1122 for medical treatment. In Gulzar Quaid, a girl reportedly suffered injuries on nose after a stray twine fell on her. Rescue 1122 sources said that the girl was traveling on motorcycle along with parents when she fell victim to a stray twine.

Another child namely Nauman fell down from rooftop at Afzal Town while flying a kite. The victim child was rushed to CMH for medical treatment. According to details, people in Rawalpindi celebrated Basant despite a ban on kite flying by the government. The sky was filled with colourful kites. The kite flyers were flying kites with metal/ steel twines causing injuries to more than 12 persons. Young kite runners could be seen running after kites on busy roads with sticks and batons.

The police spokesman said they were continuing with its crackdown against kite flying, held dozens of people and recovered hundreds of kites, sound systems, weapons and twines. Electricity transformers went out of order in many areas due to strings causing tripping. Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) officials had to work extra to restore electricity supply and changing transformers from Thursday night to Friday evening.

A resident of Adiala Road, Amir said the government was responsible for interrupted electricity supply. CPO Khalid Hamdani, on the other hand, paid a visit to Rawal division and summoned Elite Force Commandos to arrest the violators and those involved in aerial firing during Basant. CPO also supervised the crackdowns against kite flyers/ dealers. Till the filing of this report, the police were carrying raids against violators in almost all the areas of city