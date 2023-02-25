Share:

RAWALPINDI - Police have launched a manhunt to trace out the four dacoits including a woman involved in kidnapping and depriving two men of Rs 9.7 million by impersonating policemen in Taxila. A case has also been registered against the unknown culprits with Police Station (PS) Taxila under sections 342/170/171 of PPC, they said.

According to sources, Laiq Shah, a resident of Peshawar, lodged a complaint with PS Taxila stating his brother Inayyat Shah along with a friend Waheed Gull were travelling to Tarnol via GT Road to catch a flight for UK on 31/1/2023. He said that four unknown persons including a woman intercepted the car of his brother and introduced themselves as policemen. Later, the four culprits had kidnapped his brother and friend and took them to Rawalpindi where they detained them and subjected them to severe torture.

The applicant alleged that the four culprits had deprived Rs 9.7 million from his brother Inayyat Shah and threatened them not to share their ordeal with anyone or else they would kill them.

He said the culprits managed to escape after looting his brother and friend. He appealed the police to register case against the swindlers and to arrest them. Police filed a case against the impersonators and began investigation with no arrest or recovery so far. Meanwhile, officials of PS Airport booked two persons under section 489F and started making efforts to arrest the accused.

According to sources, Safdar Hussain, an inspector of Special Branch of Punjab police, told police that he had given Rs 2 million and Rs 4.5 million to two friends namely Nauman Ali and Imran Sarwar for starting businesses. Later, the duo refused to return the amount and handed him over two bank cheques, he said adding that the managements of bank had disowned the cheques due to insufficient balance. He appealed police to register case against the accused and to arrest them. Airport police filed two separate cases against accused and began investigation