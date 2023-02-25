Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Ahsan Iqbal has said that civil services should be modernised and bureaucrats should be given training on modern lines in three branches including Foreign Services, Finance and Economics and Media to run the country in a better way.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the 32nd Senior Management Course (SMC) and 117th National Management Course (NMC) held at the National Institute of Management here on Friday, he said that the world was changing with each passing day and the country would have to change with the pace of the world‘s developments to tackle these changes.

He suggested that a training school for bureaucrats like the National Defense University should be established in which education, training and research should be focused and a special certificate should be given to those bureaucrats who pass out from the school. He said that the best bureaucrats should be brought in the school as trainers and special approval should be obtained from the Ministry of Finance in this regard.

He said that modern education like artificial intelligence should also be taught to the bureaucracy. The minister said that bureaucrats should know how they could work for progress of the country. He listed six suggestions for the purpose.