Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education Muhammad Adnan Jalil inaugurated the Free Eye Camp at the Thalassemia Centre of Al-Khidmat Hospital Nishtarabad where renowned ophthalmologists will treat the infected eyes of thalassemia children for free.

The Minister also visited the hospital’s various wards, including the Children’s Ward, Thalassemia and Drug Rehab Centres, and distributed gifts to the under-treatment children.

Al-Khidmat Hospital’s Director Dr Iqtar Roghani, President of Al-Khidmat Foundation Peshawar Abdul Haseeb, Director of Al-Khidmat Thalassemia Centre Fida Mohammad, Paediatrician Dr Fazl-ur-Rahim, Regional Director of the Government Thalassemia Centre, Dr Noor Saba, and Secretary General of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Akbar Sethi, were also present.

The Provincial Minister was pleased to learn that, in addition to the addition of treatment and transfusion centres for thalassemia children and drug rehabilitation centres in Al-Khidmat Hospital, the most recent treatment centre for newborns and premature babies has also been added.