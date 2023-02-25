Share:

RIO DE JANEIRO - World No 2 Carlos Alcaraz beat 86th-ranked Fabio Fognini of Italy in a thriller to advance to the quarterfinals of the ATP Rio Open. The 19-year-old Spanish phenom battled back after losing the first set, going on to win 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 6-4. Fognini went down 3-0 to the defending champion in the opening set, before battling back with a string of masterful rallies. He broke Alcaraz´s serve to equalize at 5-5, then won the set in a tie-breaker. But Alcaraz roared back in the second, going up 4-0, and carried his momentum through the final set to take the match. The dramatic display had the crowd at stadium court fired up. Alcaraz will face Dusan Lajovic in the quarterfinals on Friday. The 80th-ranked Lajovic beat 57th-ranked Laslo Djere 6-2, 6-4 in an allSerbian showdown.