ISLAMABAD - The Central Apex Com­mittee, which met here Friday with Prime Min­ister Muhammad Sheh­baz Sharif in the chair, agreed that the elim­ination of terrorism, economic revival, and political stability were interlinked.

Since Pakistan could not afford internal insta­bility, national solidari­ty, unity, and collective efforts were the need of the hour, and in or­der to achieve those tar­gets, national consen­sus should be evolved and hurdles in its way should be removed, a press release issued af­ter the Apex Committee meeting said.

The meeting was at­tended by the Chief of Army Staff, federal ministers for Finance, Interior, Informa­tion and Broadcasting, and Law and Justice, chief ministers of all the provinces, including Gil­git-Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister, heads of civil and military intelligence agencies, Secretary Interior, all chief secretaries, inspectors general of police of all provinc­es, including AJK, GB and Islam­abad, and the Coordinator of National Counter-terrorism Au­thority (NACTA).

During the meeting, the ter­rorist incidents, particular­ly the incident at Peshawar Po­lice Lines Mosque of January 30, 2023, and the Karachi Po­lice Chief Office incident on Feb­ruary 19, and the later-on situa­tion were reviewed in detail.

The representatives of intelli­gence agencies briefed the par­ticipants on the overall security situation and on the action tak­en against the terrorists.

The Inspector General of Po­lice Sindh informed the commit­tee about the details of the attack on the office of Karachi Police Chief. The meeting participants saluted all the law enforcement agencies, including the armed forces, Rangers, Frontier Corps, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and police for showing exemplary bravery and cour­age against terrorists and paid tribute to the martyred offi­cers and jawans. They consid­ered the issue of the non-avail­ability of funds approved in the past for the Karachi Police and security and directed that all obstacles in the way of projects concerning police, CTD, and se­curity should be removed with­out any further delay. Protection of national security and the life and property of people was the basic constitutional responsibil­ity which should be performed with national passion, sincerity, focus, and the best of abilities, they noted. They said the fed­eral government would extend full cooperation and assistance to the provinces for fulfilling the responsibility of ensuring peace and security. The meeting con­sidered the role of media, espe­cially social media during the incidents of terrorism and oper­ations of security forces.

It was briefed that during the operation of the security forc­es such information was also telecast from which terrorists and their facilitators could have benefited and could have im­pacted the security operation, putting the lives of officers and jawans in danger.

It was suggested that guid­ance should be taken from the SOPs (standard operating pro­cedures) and regulations con­cerning cyberspace and terror­ism in other countries. In that context, with the consultation of media houses and all relevant stakeholders, a suitable proce­dure should be followed so that in an emergency situation ru­mours, misleading information, and fear among the public could be stopped and there should be no difficulties in carrying out the security operation.

The participants also agreed that in case of an emergency sit­uation, a focal person should be given the responsibility to dis­seminate facts to the media and the public. They also reviewed progress on the implemen­tation of the National Action Plan and the decisions taken in the last meeting of the apex committee. A committee head­ed by Federal Minister for Law and Justice informed about the progress made in the investi­gation against terrorists, and in taking measures for making the process of prosecution and sen­tencing effective.