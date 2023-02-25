Share:

At least 12 people were killed on Friday night in a road accident when a passenger coach and a van collided in Rahim Yar Khan district of Punjab.

The incident took place on the M-5 motorway in Rahimyar Khan, when a passenger van overturned after its tyre burst and the occupants were trying to pull the injured out of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, a speeding passenger coach rammed into a passenger van from behind, killing 13 people on the spot and injuring several others.

Upon receiving the information, rescue teams and police reached the spot and shifted the injured people to nearby hospital for medical treatment. Rescue officials claimed that the dead and injured passengers belong to Faisalabad.

Earlier in February, at least 25 people were killed and several others sustained injuries when a passenger bus collided head-on with a car on Karakoram highway near Kohistan Shatial Chowki in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Chilas city.

The passenger bus – carrying 45 passengers – and the car fell into a ravine after colliding near on Karakoram highway near Kohistan Shatial Chowki. The collision resulted in the death of at least 25 passengers.

Upon receiving the information, rescue teams and police reached the spot and shifted the injured and the bodies to a nearby hospital. Sources told that the rescue teams were facing difficulties in rescue operations due to darkness.