KARACHI - Azam Khan’s sensational 97 and aggressive innings from Asif Ali and Colin Munro helped Islamabad United thrash Quetta Gladiators by 63 runs in another one-sided encounter in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2023 here at the National Bank Cricket Arena on Friday.

Chasing a mammoth 221, Quetta Gladiators had a terrible start as they lost both of their openers inside the first two overs. Martin Guptil (0) was bowled by Fazle Huq Faroqui for a golden duck while Jason Roy (5) was trapped in front of stumps by Abrar Ahmed. The Gladiators lost their third wicket at 26 when Will Smeed (17) was dismissed by Abrar Ahmed. Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and Muhammad Hafeez put some fight with 69-run stand, scoring 48 off 26 and 41 off 36 respectively. Iftikhar Ahmed also scored 39 off 27 balls but Quetta fell well short of the target. Muhammad Nawaz (1) , Odean Smith (0) Muhammad Hasnain (1) and Naseem Shah (0) also got out in quickly. Fazle Huq Faroqui and Hassan Ali took three wickets each for 28 and 39 runs respectively.

Earlier batting first, Islamabad United posted 220-6 despite some earlier damage as Azam Khan hammered 97 off just 42 balls and Asif Ali scored 42 off 24. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (8) and Rassie Van Der Dussen (1) departed inside the power play by Muhammad Hasnain. Captain Shadab Khan (12) also perished quickly leaving the United 43-3. Opener Colin Munro (38) who held the wicket from the one end was dismissed by Aimal Khan at 71. Then it was all Azam Khan and Asif Ali show as they both put together 98 runs off just 41 deliveries for the fifth wicket. Asif Ali got out after making 24-ball 42, hitting four biggies and a boundary.

Azam Khan, in particular, smashedthe Gladiators’ bowlers all over the park, hitting eight sixes and nine fours. He missed out a well deserving century by just three runs, getting out on the last delivery of the inning. Naseem Shah picked up a wicket for 32 runs in four overs while Muhammad Hasnain and Aimal Khan conceded 52 and 55 runs for one wicket each.