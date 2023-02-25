Share:

QUETTA - The eminent folk singer of Balochistan Wasu Khan passed away in Jaffarabad here on Friday, at the age of 80. According to his family, Wasu khan was suffering from kidney disease for a long time. Born in the Goranadi village of Sahabpur, Balochistan, the real name of Wasu Khan was Muhammad Waris. He was a prominent name in the Baloch folk music industry.

The Balochi folk singer had gained the limelight with his breathless narration of Pakistan’s political history. He appeared alongside renowned singer Shehzad Roy in the entertainment program ‘Wasu Aur Main’ and song ‘Apney Ullo and earned fame across the country