QUETTA - The eminent folk singer of Balochistan Wasu Khan passed away in Jaffarabad here on Friday, at the age of 80. According to his family, Wasu khan was suffering from kid­ney disease for a long time.

Born in the Goranadi village of Sahabpur, Balochistan, the real name of Wasu Khan was Muhammad Waris. He was a prominent name in the Baloch folk music industry.

The Balochi folk singer had gained the limelight with his breathless narration of Pakistan’s political history.

He appeared alongside renowned singer Shehzad Roy in the entertainment pro­gramme ‘Wasu Aur Main’ and song ‘Apney Ullo’ and earned fame across the country.

He received many national and interna­tional awards. He will be buried in the Ak­hund Baba graveyard near Kali Deba here on Sunday afternoon.

BALOCHISTAN CM EXPRESSES SORROW OVER DEATH OF FOLK SINGER

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Friday expressed his grief over the death of popular Folk Singer Wasu.

In his condolence statement, he said that the deceased taught patriotism and brav­ery in his folk tales and the reason for his fame was to enlighten the younger genera­tion with the true teachings of our forefa­thers in a unique way.

He also prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strengthen to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.