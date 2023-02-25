Share:

ISLAMABAD - Future World Model United Nations FWMUN 2023, with the theme “The promotion and protection of human rights in digital age” was inaugurated by Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria in Pakistan Madam Irena Gancheva at Future World School & College Campus, H-11/4 Islamabad, says a press release. The three-day mega event is the brainchild of the highly motivated students of Future World School & College, H-11/4, Islamabad.

The event saw the attendance of several dignitaries, including Founder & CEO The Millennium Education Group dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI, and director Communications, Community & Outreach Mrs. Sabina Zakir. The opening ceremony of FWMUN 2023 commenced with a stunning flag parade with national anthems of both Pakistan and Republic of Bulgaria, followed by impressive artistic performances and a motivational speech by dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI Founder & CEO The Millennium Education Group, Pakistan.

Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria Her Excellency Ms. Irena Gancheva expressed her delight in witnessing the event and emphasized the importance of investing in education for the country’s future. She shared her own MUN experiences as a student and how they helped shape her diplomatic career. Ms. Gancheva also highlighted the long-standing friendly and economic cooperation between Bulgaria and Pakistan and the opportunities for the two countries to further strengthen their ties.

The Future World Model United Nations FWMUN 2023 provides a platform for students to come together and find solutions to problems through constructive debate and an exchange of ideas. The event is a mix of cultural diversity and intellectual mindset.

The exclusive FWMUN 2023 conference is a timely reminder that together as a nation, we can overcome any calamity, pandemic or disaster if we stand united. The event marks the beginning of the inspiration for the youth to help shape the world based on justice, solidarity, liberty, and peace for all. It opens opportunities for the students to be truly engaged in the learning process, living their learning experience as young diplomats.

The Future World Model United Nations FWMUN 2023 promises to be a transformative experience for all participants and will play a significant role in sensitizing the international community and maximizing the skills of diplomacy amongst educated youth.