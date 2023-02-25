ISLAMABAD - The campaign for the by-elections on National Assembly’s seat from Rajanpur ended on Friday midnight. Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had directed candidates contesting the by-elections on National Assembly’s seat from Rajanpur to culminate their respective election campaigns by Friday midnight. The ECP had directed that the campaign by political parties for by-poll in NA-193 must come to a halt 48 hours prior to the polling day. |After Friday midnight, all public meetings and political campaigns on electronic and print media must come to a halt,” said ECP’s spokesperson. “The candidates violating the deadline will have to face penalties, including two-year imprisonment and a fine up to one hundred thousand rupees or both,” the spokesperson added.
