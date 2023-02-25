Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Friday said the caretaker set up was necessary to orga­nize free and fair elections in the country. “We have started campaigns in different areas to con­test the general elections in a befitting manner,” he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on early elections after dissolving assemblies in KP and Punjab, he said elections in two provinces should not be held because Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) could create trouble af­ter the election results.

He said it was the responsibility of the caretak­er government to arrange general elections across the country. To a question about Sargodha pub­lic meeting organized by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, he said the PML-N leaders had started a drive for the next elections.

About the exact date of the elections, he said, it was the duty of the Election Commission of Paki­stan to announce a date for general elections.