MIRPURKHAS - A case has been registered against 20 Afghan nationals under the Foreign Act on Friday for making national identity card of Pakistan in conniv­ance with Nadra staff. The district po­lice in the areas of Mirpurkhas have arrested the suspected Afghan na­tional. After a thorough investigation of 31 suspected Afghans, a case was registered against 20 Afghans under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act at the Satellite Town police station.

The accused will be sent back to their country after forming a JIT. It should be clear that in April 2021, the FIA arrested seven employees of NADRA for issuing fake national iden­tity cards to Afghans in the Nadra van parked at Barah Mile stop area.