MIRPURKHAS - A case has been registered against 20 Afghan nationals under the Foreign Act on Friday for making national identity card of Pakistan in connivance with Nadra staff. The district police in the areas of Mirpurkhas have arrested the suspected Afghan national. After a thorough investigation of 31 suspected Afghans, a case was registered against 20 Afghans under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act at the Satellite Town police station.
The accused will be sent back to their country after forming a JIT. It should be clear that in April 2021, the FIA arrested seven employees of NADRA for issuing fake national identity cards to Afghans in the Nadra van parked at Barah Mile stop area.