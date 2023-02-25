Share:

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Fri­day stressed the need to ensure timely and quality investigation of cases on purely merit basis along with completion of chal­lans to ensure provision of speedy justice to the victims and conviction of criminals. Bilal Siddique Kamyana was presiding over a meeting of the entire SPs of Investigation wing here. DIG Investigation Su­hail Sukhaira, SSP CIA Capt (R) Liaqat Ali Malik, SSP In­vestigation Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, the entire SSP of Investigation wing and oth­er related officers attended the meeting. Bilal Siddique Kamyana reviewed the overall performance of all the Investigation Police re­garding pendency in under investigation cases, Road Certificates and arrests of the proclaimed offenders in old cases. He expressed his displeasure over the failure of investigation wing offi­cers to complete the inves­tigation in time, improve challaning rate and meet the targets of arresting the proclaimed offenders in most of the heinous crime incidents in the city.