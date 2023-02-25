LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Friday stressed the need to ensure timely and quality investigation of cases on purely merit basis along with completion of challans to ensure provision of speedy justice to the victims and conviction of criminals. Bilal Siddique Kamyana was presiding over a meeting of the entire SPs of Investigation wing here. DIG Investigation Suhail Sukhaira, SSP CIA Capt (R) Liaqat Ali Malik, SSP Investigation Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, the entire SSP of Investigation wing and other related officers attended the meeting. Bilal Siddique Kamyana reviewed the overall performance of all the Investigation Police regarding pendency in under investigation cases, Road Certificates and arrests of the proclaimed offenders in old cases. He expressed his displeasure over the failure of investigation wing officers to complete the investigation in time, improve challaning rate and meet the targets of arresting the proclaimed offenders in most of the heinous crime incidents in the city.
APP
February 25, 2023
