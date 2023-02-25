Share:

ISlAMABAD - Chairman Capital Development Authority Noor ul Amin Mengal is paying special attention to the facilitation center of the authority, where he is regularly visiting since his appointment as the Chairman. The facilitation centre was made operational a few years back to bring all the formations of CDA, which are dealing with the public under one roof for their ease.

Earlier, it was difficult for the residents of Islamabad to get done their work in CDA as they would have to visit different formations that were operating in multiple buildings. later, all the formations including Directorate of Estate Management Residential, Directorate of Estate Management Commercial and all three Directorates of the Building Control dealing with different areas and Revenue Directorate and One window Directorate were moved in said facilitation center.

However, the same idea could not work properly as the space in the facilitation center was inadequate to cater the needs of all these directorates because they have a huge physical record and the establishment. In result, the facilitation has failed to serve its purpose but now the incumbent chairman seems to prioritize the area and he is regularly visiting and taking some corrective measures as well.

During his visit on Friday to the facilitation center, he expressed his desire to digitize the land record of the authority on automation, which could not have happened since creation of the authority besides tall claims of his predecessors. Mr. Mengal took to his twitter handle and posted: “Public Facilitation Centre has the same files and files.

There is a tremendous need to shift services on automation and make it paper and men free.” But it would not be an easy task for the Chairman CDA to fulfill his wish as such claims in the past could not be materialized. It is not far behind when in 2014, the city managers signed an agreement regarding automation and digitization of records of Islamabad in collaboration with Punjab Urban Planning Unit. For this purpose a Digital Base Map was to be prepared through satellite imaging and envisioned that it would enable CDA to have a comprehensive aerial image along with complete data of the sectoral areas in the city.

It was claimed at that time that said digital base map could be used for CDA’s day to day working particularly for One window Operation Directorate. It was planned that the digital base map would contain images of all sectors, houses located there and ownership details along with detailed imaging of all basic amenities including parks, play areas, markets, major roads, avenues and services lines etc. If completed on time, the project could enhance the efficiency and disposal of work in addition to enable CDA to improve its planning but it could never be completed. Meanwhile, in the recent past, CDA in 2020 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Survey of Pakistan (SoP) to digitise land records with about the same objectives but its completion is yet awaited.

The concerned circles welcomed Chairman CDA’s interest in the public’s affairs especially his continuous focus on the facilitation center but if he wants to proceed with the land record digitization then first he should lodge an inquiry to fix the responsibility for the delays in the execution of aforementioned projects.