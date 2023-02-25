Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and China have agreed to promote bilateral modern agricultural cooperation by signing a framework agreement on Belt and Road agricultural cooperation.

The agreement was signed at the China- Pakistan Symposium on Modern Agriculture Cooperation at Northwest A&F University, China, China Economic Net reported on Friday.

The agreement was signed by the Northwest A&F University, China National Machinery Industry Corporation (SINOMACH), and the Office of Foreign Affairs Commission, Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee.

The three sides will work together in promoting international agricultural technology cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, training agricultural talents, building overseas agricultural parks and enhancing agricultural industrial chain of BRI countries.

Prof. Zhang Lixin from Northwest A&F University told the media that to facilitate agricultural technology transfer, the university will establish a mechanism for expert exchange with agricultural universities and research institutes in BRI countries.

A resource-sharing platform is proposed at the symposium to share and promote success models.

Projects including agricultural mechanization, deep processing of food, cross-border agricultural trade, agricultural warehousing, international logistics and overseas agricultural parks will be promoted via SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) Demonstration Base for Agricultural Technology Exchange, Yangling Area of China (Shaanxi) Pilot Free Trade Zone and Yangling Comprehensive Bonded Zone.

To support the above efforts, new scholarship programs are in pipeline to train agricultural talents. The overseas agricultural project bases under SINOMACH, including those in Pakistan, will offer opportunities to local students and researchers for study, internship, employment, and entrepreneurship.

The university is also launching new research projects jointly with Pakistani partners.