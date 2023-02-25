Share:

LAHORE - Completed in a short span of 2.5 months, the Kalma Chowk underpass has been opened for traffic after remodelling on the directions of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The chief minister visited the underpass remodelling project from CBD Main Boulevard Ka­lima Chowk upto Centre Point as he inspected the project and reviewed carpeting and other development works.

Mohsin Naqvi was given a briefing about the project. The CM was informed during the meeting that the project will not only maintain uninter­rupted traffic flow but will also provide comfort to the cricket fans in transportation. Mohsin Naqvi informed that the under­pass remodelling project from CBD Main Boulevard Kalma Chowk upto Centre Point has been opened for traffic before time by putting in day and night hard work. He congratulated the whole team working on the project. “The whole team, espe­cially the contractor, worked on the project with devotion and opened the project before time. The opening of the underpass remodelling project will im­prove traffic problems from Ka­lima Chowk to the Centre Point and will also help to maintain traffic flow during PSL matches”.

Provincial Ministers Bilal Afzal, Amir Mir, Doctor Javed Akram,Azfar Ali Nasir, Commis­sioner Lahore division Muham­mad Ali Randhawa,CCPO Lahore Bilal Kamyana,Chief Operating Officer CBDDA Brigadier(Retd) Mansoor Janjua,NLC and other officials were also present on the occasion. The caretaker CM directed to complete the re­maining work on the project by February keeping in view PSL and other problems being faced by the citizens. While talking on the occasion, the CM said that the project had been opened for traffic before time for PSL and to ensure the convenience of citizens regarding their trans­portation. The project has been completed by putting in hard work day and night, he added. Mohsin Naqvi stated that dedi­cation and sincere efforts of concerned officers and staff members working on the proj­ect were praiseworthy as both lanes of the project have now been opened for traffic before PSL8. To a question about elec­tions to the Punjab Assembly, Mohsin Naqvi said that Punjab government was ready to hold elections whenever the date is fixed. “Holding elections is the foremost duty of the caretaker govt and we are ready for it 100 percent. We assumed our of­fices for performing this duty”, he said. Mohsin Naqvi under­scored that the security and law and order will have to be ensured at every cost. “When protest was being held [by a political party] then we re­quested them not to hold their protest owing to the arrival of PSL teams. If God forbid, some untoward incident had hap­pened then who was to be held responsible”, he observed, add­ing that it was the political right of the parties to do politics and hold protests.