LARKANA-Commissioner Larkana division Ghanwar Ali Leghari chaired a meeting of the Divisional Census Coordination Committee in the Commissioner’s Office here on Friday to review the preparations and arrangements for the 7th Population and Housing Census-2022 in Larkana Division, the first-ever digital census in Pakistan.

Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said that the population and house census was a national responsibility aimed to raise awareness among the general public about existing resources, facilities and population. He said that the population and house census was an important task for which all Deputy Commissioners and Committee members shall discharge their duties honestly as a national responsibility for error-free and transparent census. He directed the officials of the Education Department to collect the data and information during the census through the digital process and young teachers having knowledge of the latest technology should be assigned duties under the procedure and method and lists should be compiled as indicated by the Department of Statistics.

The Commissioner Larkana said that the attendance of the teachers assigned in the training list should be ensured while stern action should be initiated against absent staff. He said that important decisions had been taken in today’s meeting to conduct a clean and transparent census in Larkana Division and the heads of all departments also paid full attention to it. He also said that the Bureau of Statistics had started online counting for digital census from February 20 and from March 1, 2023, staff would go door to door to verify the data so that the people of the division could do their online counting in the census.

Briefing the meeting, Director of Bureau of Statistics Sindh Ali Ahmed Channa said that the 7th population and house census would start from March 01, 2023 and it would be the first Digital Census. The Census process, the support of civil administration and deployment of police and Rangers jawans for security would perform their duties.